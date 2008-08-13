Bush Insists on an Undivided Georgia

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNITED NATIONS — Flanked by his top diplomatic aide, but also accompanied by his secretary of defense, President Bush sent a clear message to Russia, asserting America’s support for a tentative agreement to end the war in Georgia, but saying he would “insist” that the country remain undivided.

In a brief but stern address at the White House, Mr. Bush, who was accompanied by Secretary of State Rice and Defense Secretary Gates, said he was “concerned” by reports that despite the agreement reached by President Sarkozy of France late yesterday, Russian troops have taken position in the Georgian port town of Poti and the central city of Gori, which sits on the country’s major artery and could cut it in half.

“Russia has stated that changing the government of Georgia is not its goal. The United States and the world expect Russia to honor that commitment,” Mr. Bush said. He said Ms. Rice would go to France, where she would bolster the mediation mission conducted by Mr. Sarkozy, who serves as the European Union’s rotating president. Mr. Bush pointedly said he had spoken with Mr. Sarkozy and with President Saakashvili of Georgia, but he did not say anything about contacts with President Medvedev or Prime Minister Putin of Russia.

France’s foreign minister, Bernard Kouchner, is currently shuttling between the Russian and Georgia capitals, attempting to get the leaders of the two countries to sign a legal document that would flesh out their agreement, as announced by Mr. Sarkozy last night. The agreement was based on a 6-point plan that was offered by Mr. Sarkozy early on in the war. It was detailed in a resolution that was concluded today in Brussels. But a European diplomat told The New York Sun that the plan currently agreed to by the warring parties includes only five points, after Moscow objected to including a call for its troops to withdraw from South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two breakaway regions of Georgia that are affiliated with Russia.

“I’ve also directed Secretary of Defense Bob Gates to begin a humanitarian mission to the people of Georgia, headed by the United States military,” Mr. Bush said, adding that the mission “will be vigorous and ongoing” and would include American aircraft and naval forces. “We expect Russia to honor its commitment to let in all forms of humanitarian assistance,” and keep all roads, ports, and airways open for that purpose, he said.

Russia’s recent actions “raise serious questions about its intentions in Georgia and the region,” Mr. Bush said. “To begin to repair the damage to its relations with the United States, Europe, and other nations, and to begin restoring its place in the world, Russia must keep its word and act to end this crisis.”