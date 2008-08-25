The New York Sun

Bush Scores Russians for Backing Abkhazia, Ossetia Secession

BEN FELLER
CRAWFORD, Texas — President Bush says Russia’s president should not recognize two breakaway regions of Georgia as independent countries despite pleas from Russian lawmakers.

Mr. Bush issued a statement from his Texas ranch criticizing Russia’s parliament, which voted today to urge the Kremlin to recognize the independence of two separatist Georgian regions. The White House says those two regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, remain part of Georgian domain.

Mr. Bush said Russia’s leadership should “not recognize these separatist regions.”

He said Georgia’s borders deserve the same respect as any countries — including Russia’s.

President Medvedev of Russia did not immediately respond to the votes of the parliament.

