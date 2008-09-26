Canadian Found Guilty of Plot to Behead Premier

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BRAMPTON, Ontario — A Canadian man accused of participating in military exercises and firearms training as part of a group authorities say plotted to storm Parliament and behead the prime minister was found guilty yesterday.

The man’s attorney says the plot was a “jihadi fantasy” and that his client knew nothing about it.

A judge ruled yesterday that evidence of a terrorist group was “overwhelming.” The man is the first person to be found guilty of a terrorist offense in Canada since the country enacted anti-terrorism laws in 2001.

The arrests of the 18 group members, known as the “Toronto 18,” made headlines around the world and heightened fears in Canada, where people believe they are relatively immune from terrorist strikes.

Prosecutors said there were plans to truck-bomb nuclear power plants and a building housing Canada’s spy service.