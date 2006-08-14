The New York Sun

Join
National

Captive Pandas Have Baby Boom

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING — Two more pairs of panda twins have been born at Chinese breeding centers, the latest in a miniature baby boom for the rare, endangered animals, government press outlets reported yesterday.

Three of the new babies are female, and the sex of the fourth is unknown because its mother is still holding it, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The births bring to four the number of sets of panda twins born last week at Chinese panda-breeding centers.

China has more than 180 pandas living in captivity, the government said.

A 2002 government census found just 1,596 pandas were left in the wild. But Xinhua said yesterday that a new study by Chinese and British scientists has found as many as 3,000 pandas are left in the wild.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use