Caracas To Honor Founder of FARC With Plaza

Caracas, Venezuela –Venezuela’s capital plans to honor the founder of Colombia’s largest rebel group by naming a plaza for him, El Universal reported.

Venezuelan groups sympathetic to socialist causes in Latin America, including the country’s Communist Party, will inaugurate a plaza in Caracas to honor Manuel Marulanda, who died in March at the age of 77 after decades as the rebel’s top commander, the Caracas-based daily reported.

A bust of Marulanda will be placed in the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas Friday, the newspaper said.

Marulanda in the 1960s organized the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC, which has been weakened by Colombian President Uribe’s American-backed security campaign.