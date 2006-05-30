Cassowaries Invade Sydney Backyards

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SYDNEY, Australia – Endangered cassowaries – giant flightless birds with claws that can disembowel a human – have been foraging for food in Australian towns.

Residents of communities around Innisfail, Queensland, that were battered by Tropical Cyclone Larry in March have been warned to beware of the birds, which can attack if they feel threatened.

Cassowaries have been venturing into gardens in search of food after the fruit trees they depend on were flattened.