Cassowaries Invade Sydney Backyards

SYDNEY, Australia – Endangered cassowaries – giant flightless birds with claws that can disembowel a human – have been foraging for food in Australian towns.

Residents of communities around Innisfail, Queensland, that were battered by Tropical Cyclone Larry in March have been warned to beware of the birds, which can attack if they feel threatened.

Cassowaries have been venturing into gardens in search of food after the fruit trees they depend on were flattened.

