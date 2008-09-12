Chavez Says US Ambassador Must Leave

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CARACAS, Venezuela — President Chavez said the American ambassador has 72 hours to leave Venezuela and that he’s recalling his ambassador from Washington.

Mr. Chavez said today night that he is asking America’s ambassador, Patrick Duddy, to leave in part to show solidarity with Bolivian President Evo Morales, who expelled Washington’s envoy at La Paz.

“They’re trying to do here what they were doing in Bolivia,” Mr. Chavez said.

“That’s enough … from you, Yankees,” he said, using an expletive.

The socialist leader said Venezuela’s ambassador to Washington, Bernardo Alvarez, would return to America “when there’s a new government in the United States.”

The move by Mr. Chavez brings relations with Washington to a new low and raises questions about whether the diplomatic clash could eventually hurt trade. Venezuela is a major oil supplier to the United States, which is the country’s No. 1 client.

Mr. Chavez announced the decision during a televised speech, hours after saying his government had detained a group of alleged conspirators in a plot to overthrow him.

Mr. Chavez accused the group of current and former military officers of trying to assassinate him with backing from America. He didn’t offer evidence.

American officials have repeatedly denied Mr. Chavez’s accusations that Washington has backed plots against him.

Asked about Mr. Chavez’s remarks, a U.S. Embassy spokeswoman, Jennifer Rahimi, said: “We saw the speech and we’re investigating, but we haven’t seen anything official.”

Mr. Chavez warned last month that Mr. Duddy could soon be “packing his bags” after the diplomat lamented that American and Venezuelan officials have not been cooperating in the war on drugs.

Mr. Duddy has said that deteriorating diplomatic relations between Caracas and Washington were giving drug smugglers the upper hand.