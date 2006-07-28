Chess Champ Leaps Out Of Window

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — A British teenage chess champion has fallen to her death from an eighth-floor hotel balcony in what police believe may have been a sleepwalking accident.

Jessie Gilbert,19, who was competing in the Czech Open, was found dead outside her hotel on Wednesday morning.

Although detectives initially suspected suicide, they are now investigating the theory that the doctor’s daughter, who was about to begin studying at Oxford University, may have fallen by accident after her friends disclosed that she had suffered from sleepwalking since childhood.