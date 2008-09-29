China Marks Olympics, Spacewalk for National Day

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — China kicked off its National Day celebrations yesterday by highlighting its hosting of the Beijing Olympics and the country’s first spacewalk, two hard-won successes in a tumultuous year marked by natural disasters, ethnic unrest, and another food safety scandal.

The spacewalk on Saturday boosted a wave of Chinese pride and patriotism stemming from the Olympics, which is still a big news story in the domestic press one month after it ended. China’s Olympic heroes were honored in a three-hour ceremony at the Great Hall of the People that was broadcast live on national television.

State broadcaster CCTV showed the three returning astronauts, with flower garlands around their necks, waving and smiling as they were treated to a homecoming parade in Beijing. Their mission, including China’s first spacewalk, put the country closer to building a space station and landing a man on the moon.

Meanwhile, Vice President Xi, who oversaw preparations for the Beijing Summer Games, praised what he said was China’s realization of a 100-year dream to host the event and said it would keep China on its reform path.

“The successful holding of the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics has carried forward the Olympic spirit, improved the understanding and friendship between Chinese people and all people of the world,” Mr. Xi said. “It has … shown the world the great achievements of reform and opening and the building of socialist modernization.”

But Premier Wen Jiabao touched briefly on some of the country’s troubles so far this year during an address at a dinner banquet that included many foreign dignitaries.

“We prevailed over the disasters caused by the heavy snow and sleet storms and the devastating Wenchuan earthquake,” he said, referring to a freak storm just before February’s Lunar New Year that left scores dead and hundreds of thousands stranded during the country’s busiest travel period.

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake in May left nearly 90,000 people dead or missing.

“We still face many difficulties and problems in our endeavor to advance socialist modernization but we have full confidence to overcome them,” he said.

The 59th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China is tomorrow. This year also marks 30 years since China started the economic reforms that turned the country into the world’s factory floor and transformed all of its major cities.

Economic development has been slower to reach far-flung regions like Tibet, where simmering ethnic tensions boiled over in March. Anti-government riots erupted in the capital of Lhasa, sparking sympathy protests in Tibetan areas across western China.