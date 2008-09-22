The New York Sun

Join
National

China’s Milk Crisis Taints Food Giants

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph

Beijing — China’s tainted milk scandal spilled over the mainland’s borders yesterday when supplies from international food giants were found to be contaminated with the poisonous additive melamine. Supermarkets in Hong Kong pulled Nestle’s milk powder from the shelves after the territory’s government found a sample that had been tainted. Holland’s Friesland Foods said it was recalling products from Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore after a strawberry-flavor milk shake also tested positive. [China’s Health Ministry says 12,900 children are in hospital because of tainted milk and 104 of them seriously ill, the Associated Press reported.]

The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use