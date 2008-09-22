China’s Milk Crisis Taints Food Giants

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Beijing — China’s tainted milk scandal spilled over the mainland’s borders yesterday when supplies from international food giants were found to be contaminated with the poisonous additive melamine. Supermarkets in Hong Kong pulled Nestle’s milk powder from the shelves after the territory’s government found a sample that had been tainted. Holland’s Friesland Foods said it was recalling products from Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore after a strawberry-flavor milk shake also tested positive. [China’s Health Ministry says 12,900 children are in hospital because of tainted milk and 104 of them seriously ill, the Associated Press reported.]