Chinese Aim At the Moon

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SHANGHAI, China – China plans a manned lunar mission by 2024 that will include a walk on the moon’s surface, a top Chinese scientist was quoted as saying in a Hong Kong newspaper.

The announcement shows long-term preparations are moving ahead for the country’s ambitious space exploration program.

The program went into overdrive following China’s first successful manned space mission in 2003 and may include a space walk by an additional manned mission next year.