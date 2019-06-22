Congress’ Block Of Saudi Arms Looks Insane

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Regarding Iran and its Mideast foes, Congress has come to a strange conclusion: The enemy of our enemy is actually . . . the bad guy. It’s true: Even as Iran’s Mideast aggression increasingly threatens Amerian assets and interests, Congress is looking to tighten the noose around Tehran’s Sunni Arab rivals.

As President Trump huddled with his team Thursday, weighing a response to Iran’s downing of an American drone over international waters in the Gulf, over on Capitol Hill a bipartisan group of senators celebrated their success in nixing a White House plan to sell sophisticated arms to Saudi Arabia and other Mideast allies.

Iran’s attack on our drone followed assaults on oil tankers in the Gulf. America has long vowed to protect navigation on the high seas, and disrupting it is widely considered an act of war.

Some blame the attacks on Mr. Trump’s pullout of the flawed Iran nuclear deal. Yet Iranian aggression started long before that. Indeed, it’s been escalating for decades, manifesting in Mideast wars in Syria, Yemen, Gaza and beyond. It’s waged with proxies. And it’s meant to export its Shiite revolutionary zeal throughout the Mideast and beyond.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump, who doesn’t shy from trade wars or wars of words, is famously averse to military war. He’d sooner let Mideast allies do their own fighting in their own region — and even help them if it’s in our interest.

Congress doesn’t seem to agree. On Thursday, the Senate passed a bipartisan resolution to block a White House-planned, $8 billion sale of sophisticated arms to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

Senators have been hopping mad over last year’s assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. According to an investigator for the discredited United Nations Human Rights Council, Agnes Callamard, the murder was a “deliberate, premeditated execution.” In her report this week, she recommended punishing the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for ordering the assassination — even before the investigation of his involvement is complete. Her targeting the prince must’ve only fueled Congress’ anti-Saudi fervor.

“Now is not the time to do business as usual with Saudi Arabia,” said the leading Republican behind Thursday’s vote, Senator Lindsey Graham. He was livid not only about the Khashoggi mess, but the Saudi-led war in Yemen, described by a co-sponsor, Senator Bob Menendez, as a “humanitarian disaster that has been exacerbated by the very weapons we have been giving the Saudis.”

The Senate’s blocking of the arms sale may be symbolic, as Trump is widely expected to veto the measure, and it’s not likely the Senate will have the votes to override. It sends, though, a dangerous signal.

Plus, Mr. Trump is right on the merits: Saudi behavior can be maddening, but wars, like tango, take two. There are no angels on either side of the Mideast fault lines.

An Iranian missile, shot by its Yemeni allies, the Houthis, hit a Saudi desalinization plant Thursday. The Houthis have long used cheap Iranian-made missiles to hit Saudi civilian targets, forcing Riyadh to intercept them with expensive missile-defense systems.

Such asymmetric proxy warfare against civilian targets underlies Iran’s strategy in exporting its Shiite revolution. The Saudis are in the frontline of that war.

Some in Congress, to their credit, point to another aspect of the war: America’s military aid to the Lebanese Armed Forces. Since 2006, that aid was meant to help Beirut disarm Hezbollah, but now Senator Ted Cruz is leading bipartisan legislation that would condition it on performance.

Mr. Cruz knows the Lebanese army can’t really disarm Hezbollah, which dominates the Beirut government and has a strong presence in the army itself.

We’re “pouring over $1.7 billion in foreign assistance into the LAF,” said Republican Lee Zeldin, who along with Democrat Elaine Luria is pushing parallel legislation in the House. Much of that aid, Mr. Zeldin added, ends up in the hands of Hezbollah, Iran’s strongest terrorist proxy in the region.

Denying arms to imperfect American allies like the Saudi regime while blindly assisting Iran’s anti-American proxies like Hezbollah isn’t smart even in the best of times. It borders on insanity now, when Iran seems intent on dragging America into a war almost all Americans say we don’t want.

________

Twitter: @bennyavni. This column first appeared in the New York Post.