Corpses of 28 Children Found In Terrorist Cave

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ALGIERS, Algeria – Security forces found 28 bodies, most of them children, in a secluded cave used as a hideout by an Algerian Islamic terrorist group, a newspaper reported yesterday.

The bodies were discovered Saturday in the Beni Khatab mountains, about 280 miles east of the capital, where authorities were hunting suspected members of the Al Qaeda-linked Salafist Group for Call and Combat, El Chourouk newspaper reported.

It was unclear how long ago the victims had died. There were 21 children, four women, and three terrorists, the paper said. Security forces did not immediately confirm the report.

