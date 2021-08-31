This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Let me begin with this sentiment. We mourn the passing of the 13 brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in Kabul. They were freedom fighters, and we salute them for it with condolences for their families. What’s more, we pray that the 200 or so who were injured in the battle will recover. We pray for them.

The formal evacuation process has now been terminated. And as you know my view is that nothing good will come of this. Indeed much bad is likely to come of this. For one thing, many Americans are going to be left behind. This is a great stain on our American military honor.

For another, many Afghan allies, local citizens who assisted America, Britain, France, and the NATO forces will be left behind. The Taliban will come for them. It will not be pleasant. Despite the Biden administration’s cover-up attempts. Reports on the ground are very clear.

The United States provided the Taliban terrorists with lists of Americans and Afghan allies. More incredibly, biometric information was passed from the United States to the terrorist Taliban. Again, according to reports on the ground. Some people call it a kill-list. No, I can’t confirm all this. But when so many reports say the same thing, and only Biden political operators deny it, I’ll leave it this way: We report, you decide.

Now, here’s something I will never understand, Biden people and the military, routinely refer to the terrorist Taliban as our partners. Here’s breaking news, they are not our partners. They are terrorists, and they are terrorists who will be harboring other terrorist groups like al-Qaeda, ISIS, and various Pakistani related offshoots. These terrorists, with their warped world view, their Sharia law and their cut-throat ways are our enemies, not our partners.

The catastrophic Biden mistakes here are setting up a terrorist homeland. Something unimaginably bad for America, and for every civilized democracy around the world. Terrorists are by definition totalitarians. Here’s a related point. The Taliban might be taking control of Kabul and the levers of government power, but — make no mistake about this — this is a coup d’etat through violent means. Why aren’t Biden people talking about this?

Out of convenience, because of their blundering. Yet we should all recognize this takeover for what it is. A coup d’etat. There was a democratically elected Afghan government. Unfortunately, President Ghani fled for fear of his life. Presently, the vice president, Amrullah Saleh, who has fled to the Panjshir Valley, where the Taliban opposition is coalescing, is actually the person who would normally be running the government.

Again it was a democratically elected government. There will be a resistance in the Panjshir comprising the National Resistance Front, key government officials from the former government, Ahmad Wali Massoud, former Afghan ambassador to London and son of the great anti-Taliban Northern Alliance Resistance, is part of the panjshir valley group. The Taliban will try to take them over through violent means.

The key point here, the United States must not recognize the terrorist Taliban outlaw group in charge of Kabul. They are not a legally constituted government. Again they must not be recognized. My fear is that President Biden will recognize them. That would open the door to billions and billions of financial assistance from the IMF, the World Bank, western commercial banks and so-forth. The rest of the world’s democracies will not recognize the terrorist Taliban.

I hope Mr. Biden understands this. There is no legally constituted government. It was a coup. Unfortunately, the Biden administration’s catastrophic planning mistakes enabled this coup. Finally, some polls show that 85% of voters believe that American troops should remain in Afghanistan until all Americans are out.

That plea will be ignored by the Bidens as they tragically keep to their August 31 deadline. It’s a tragic mistake falling on a large number of tragic mistakes.

________

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox News.