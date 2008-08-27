The New York Sun

‘Exhaustion’ Prompts Canceled Travel for Dalai Lama

ASSOCIATED PRESS
DHARMSALA, India — The office of the Dalai Lama says the Tibetan spiritual leader is suffering from exhaustion and is canceling his international trips.

The statement says “His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been experiencing some discomfort in the past couple of days. His personal physicians attributed this to exhaustion.”

The 73-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner was canceling two upcoming trips to Mexico and the Dominican Republic, the statement said.

