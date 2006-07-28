Damascus Hosts Talks on Crisis

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DAMASCUS, Syria — A top Iranian negotiator reportedly visited Damascus yesterday for talks on the Lebanese crisis with the Syrian and Hezbollah leaders.

Kuwait’s Al-Siyassah newspaper said the talks were to discuss ways to maintain supplies to Hezbollah with “Iranian arms flowing through Syrian territories.”

Citing “well-informed Syrian sources” it did not identify, the newspaper said the Hezbollah leader, Sheik Hassan Nasrallah, was moving through Damascus with Syrian guards in an intelligence agency car. He was dressed in civilian clothes, not his normal clerical garb, it said.

The Mehr news agency in Iran said Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was in Damascus for the meeting.