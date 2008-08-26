Darfur Refugees Injured After Sudanese Attacks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROME — Refugees in Sudan’s western region of Darfur were injured and some may have been killed in incidents after police vehicles surrounded a camp for people displaced by the region’s five-year civil war, the United Nations said yesterday.

The United Nations said it had received “reports of the attacks that followed within Kalma” displaced persons’ camp that “resulted in injuries and deaths of civilians,” Ameerah Haq, the United Nations’s top emergency relief official in Sudan, said in an e-mail statement from the country’s capital, Khartoum.

“Such actions severely threaten the safety and security of civilians who have a right to protection under International Humanitarian Law,” he said.

Mr. Haq called for the authorities to allow the evacuation of the injured people from Kalma camp, where about 80,000 people live, outside the southern Darfur city of Nyala. The United Nations didn’t specify the number of killed and injured.

The conflict in Darfur began in February, 2003, when insurgents demanding a greater share of Sudan’s political power and wealth attacked government forces.

President al-Bashir’s government responded by sending troops and arming mainly Arab militias known as the Janjaweed to attack people in areas accused of supporting the rebels. America has described the government’s response as genocide.

The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said in July that he is seeking the arrest of Mr. Bashir, alleging he bears “criminal responsibility” for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur. Sudan isn’t a signatory to the ICC and doesn’t recognize its legitimacy.