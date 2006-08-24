Detectives Interrogate Israeli President

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM — President Katsav was questioned by detectives at his official residence here for five hours yesterday over allegations against him of sexual harassment and his claim that the case is an extortion attempt by a former staffer.

Police plan to talk to him again today, a police spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld, said.

They have been looking into accusations by two former employees that Mr. Katsav sexually harassed them. One of the women reportedly also has accused Mr. Katsav of selling presidential pardons. On Monday, police armed with a search warrant seized computers and documents in a late-night raid on the residence.Mr. Katsav has denied any wrongdoing.

“The president has never committed any offense. He hasn’t engaged in any improper conduct,” his lawyer, Tzion Amir, said. “He hasn’t sexually harassed any man or woman. That’s his version.”

Mr. Amir said Mr. Katsav cooperated with the investigation and was prepared to answer more questions if needed. Police officials expect at least one more session after today’s interview.

Dozens of mansion staff have been questioned and more are to be interrogated, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press.

The officials said the questioning took place in a “good atmosphere,” but it was still too early to say whether enough evidence existed to indict him. Mr. Amir said Mr. Katsav was holding up well, adding: “His spirits are still high.”

The inquiry is the latest in a series involving Israeli political leaders, including Prime Minister Olmert, who is being investigated over a Jerusalem property deal. All have denied any wrongdoing.

A former justice minister, Haim Ramon, was charged yesterday with sexual misconduct after a female soldier accused him of forcibly kissing her at a party at the Defense Ministry, where she had worked. The alleged incident occurred July 12, the day that the campaign against Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia began. Mr. Ramon, who resigned Sunday to face the allegations, says he is innocent. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to three years. Cabinet minister Meir Sheetrit, a former justice minister, was appointed yesterday to replace Mr. Ramon.

Mr. Ramon, 56, is a senior member of the Mr. Olmert’s ruling Kadima Party and is considered close to Mr. Olmert. The accusation dealt a further blow to the premier, who has taken intense criticism for his conduct during the Lebanon campaign.