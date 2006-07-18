The New York Sun

Dutch Ponder Law Legalizing Sex at 12

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court refused yesterday to ban a political party whose main goal is to lower the age of sexual consent to 12 from 16. The judge said it was the voters’ right to judge the appeal of political parties.

The party has only three known members, one of whom was convicted of molesting an 11-year-old boy in 1987. Widely dubbed the “pedophile” party, it is unlikely ever to win a seat in parliament.The group would need around 60,000 votes, and pollsters estimate it would get fewer than 1,000.

Opponents had asked the Hague District Court to bar the party from registering for national elections in November, arguing that children have the right not to be confronted with the party’s platform.

