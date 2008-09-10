The New York Sun

ElBaradei To End Tenure at U.N. Atomic Agency

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GEORGE JAHN
VIENNA, Austria — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency is not running for a fourth term.

A confidential document obtained by The Associated Press says the IAEA chief, Mohamed ElBaradei, “Is not available for a further term of office” and invites applications to fill the position.

Mr. ElBaradei and the IAEA won the Nobel Prize in 2005 for their nuclear nonproliferation efforts.

He has guided his Vienna-based agency through the most serious troubles it has faced since the end of the Cold War, including failed efforts to keep North Korea from developing a nuclear weapon and futile attempts to keep Iran from developing the technology that could be used to make such arms.

