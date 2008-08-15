The New York Sun

Join
National

Ex-Rebels’ Chief Chosen as Nepal’s New PM

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

KATMANDU, Nepal —The leader of Nepal’s former communist rebels has been chosen as the Himalayan nation’s next prime minister.

Constituent Assembly chairman Subash Nemwang announced today that Prachanda — who goes by a single name — was chosen by a majority of the assembly’s 594 members. He is chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist). He defeated one rival — Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress party.

Mr. Deuba is a veteran politician who has been prime minister three times, while Prachanda led a 10-year Maoist insurgency in which more than 13,000 people died.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use