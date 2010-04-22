Egypt Circulates Paper Seeking To Isolate Israel on A-Bomb

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Following is the text of a working paper — an unofficial document — being circulated by Egypt to several ambassadors to the United Nations and obtained by The New York Sun:

1. The third session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2010 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, held in New York, recommended by consensus that agenda item 16 of the Conference would be “Review of the operation of the Treaty as provided for in article VIII, paragraph 3, taking into account the decisions and the resolutions adopted by the 1995 NPT Review and Extension Conference and the Final Document of the 2000 Review Conference”.

2. Egypt submitted several working papers on the issue of the implementation of the 1995 resolution on the Middle East at the first, second and third sessions of the Preparatory Committee (NPT/CONF.2010/PC.I/WP.13, NPT/CONF.2010/PC.II/

WP.20 and NPT/CONF.2010/PC.III/WP.20). The three working papers contained substantive recommendations on concrete measures and actions needed for the full implementation of the 1995 resolution on the Middle East.

3. Egypt considers it imperative that the 2010 Review Conference adopt the following recommendations on the implementation of the 1995 resolution and the 2000 outcome on the Middle East:

(a) the Conference reconfirms the unequivocal commitment to the implementation of the resolution on the Middle East adopted by the 1995 Review and Extension Conference. The Conference expresses regret that since the adoption of the resolution on the Middle East and the decision on the indefinite extension of the Treaty 15 years ago, no progress has taken place on the implementation of the resolution. The States parties hereby renew their resolve to undertake, individually and collectively, all necessary measures aimed at the prompt implementation of the resolution, including the accession by Israel to the Treaty as soon as possible as a non-nuclear-weapon State and the placement of all its nuclear facilities under the full scope of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, as well as the establishment of the nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East;

(b) the Conference reaffirms the importance of the early realization of universal adherence to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, as outlined in the three decisions and in the resolution on the Middle East within the overall 1995 package and the Final Document of the 2000 Review Conference, and calls upon Israel to promptly accede to the Treaty as a non-nuclear-weapon State and place all its nuclear facilities under comprehensive IAEA safeguards;

(c) the Conference stresses the importance of strict adherence by all States parties to their obligations and commitments under the Treaty in all three pillars, nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and reaffirms that any supply arrangements for the transfer of source or special fissionable material or equipment or material especially designed or prepared for the processing, use or production of special fissionable material to Israel should require, as a necessary precondition, Israel’s accession to the Treaty as a non-nuclear-weapon State and the placement of all its nuclear facilities under comprehensive IAEA safeguards. The Conference stresses that the transfer of nuclear-related equipment, information, material and facilities, resources or devices not consistent with the obligations of States parties under the Treaty and the indefinite extension package constitutes a material breach of the Treaty. The Conference further stresses the need to respect the letter and spirit of the Treaty with respect to technical cooperation with States not party to the Treaty;

(d) the Conference decides to convene, by 2011, an international conference to launch negotiations, with the participation of all States of the Middle East, on an internationally and effectively verifiable treaty for the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East;

(e) the Conference further requests IAEA to prepare background documentation for the above-mentioned conference regarding the modalities for verification of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East, based upon the work previously undertaken by the Agency relating to the establishment of the zone and the implementation of similar international agreements establishing nuclear-weapon-free zones in other regions;

(f) the Conference requests States parties to disclose in their national reports on the implementation of the resolution on the Middle East all information available to them on the nature and scope of Israeli nuclear facilities and activities, including information pertaining to previous nuclear transfers to Israel;

(g) the Conference decides to establish a standing committee to follow up in the intersessional period progress achieved in the implementation of the resolution on the Middle East and to conduct consultations with States of the region in that regard, as well as to undertake necessary preparations for the convening of the international conference on the establishment of the nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East. The standing committee will be composed of the chair of the Conference, the three depository States that sponsored the 1995 resolution, the chairs of the three main committees of the 2010 Review Conference and the chairs of the negotiating groups (Non-Aligned Movement, Western European and Other States Group and the Eastern European Group).

4. Furthermore, Egypt calls for the establishment of a subsidiary body to Main Committee II of the 2010 Review Conference mandated with the formulation of a follow-up mechanism for the above-mentioned measures and actions necessary for the implementation of the 1995 resolution on the Middle East.