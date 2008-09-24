Finland School Killer Was Questioned by Police

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

London — A gunman murdered 10 students at a Finnish college just a day after police had questioned him over YouTube videos in which he fired a pistol and warned: “You will die next.”

Despite the officers’ concerns, Matti Juhani Saari, 22, was allowed to keep his .22 calibre automatic pistol because it was licensed and he had not broken any laws.

Yesterday, he fulfilled his threat by carrying out Finland’s worst college massacre using the same gun.

The country’s government now faces tough questions over why its gun laws remain so lax despite a strikingly similar school shooting less than a year ago.

Last November, Pekka-Eric Auvinen, 18, murdered eight people at a school in Jokela after posting a video on YouTube in which he promised to “eliminate all who I see unfit.”

Saari, a trainee chef, spent 90 minutes picking off his screaming classmates at the Kauhajoki School of Hospitality, 220 miles north of Helsinki, before shooting himself in the head as armed police closed in. He died in hospital hours later. Witnesses described him as calm and cold-blooded as he fired indiscriminately at his fellow students and set off explosives which started several fires in his wake, burning some of the bodies.

Police believe all of the victims were students at the college, who are mostly aged between 18 and 25.

The school’s caretaker, Jukka Forsberg, said he was alerted at 11 a.m. local time. “I heard the sound of shooting and hysterical girls’ voices,” he said. “Then two girls came towards my room and said a weird man was shooting.”

He saw Saari, dressed in black and wearing a balaclava, entering a classroom and closing the door behind him.