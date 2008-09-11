Passengers Safe After Chunnel Fire

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PARIS — Officials say a fire broke out in the tunnel under the English Channel and caused undersea traffic to be suspended, but all passengers have been evacuated safely.

Eurotunnel, the company that operates the tunnel, says firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. An official with Eurotunnel’s press service says the fire broke out 7 miles from the French side.

The official says 32 people were aboard a shuttle train transporting trucks when the fire broke out, and all were evacuated safely.

Traffic in the undersea tunnel has been suspended and firefighters are examining the site.