The New York Sun

Join
National

Passengers Safe After Chunnel Fire

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS — Officials say a fire broke out in the tunnel under the English Channel and caused undersea traffic to be suspended, but all passengers have been evacuated safely.

Eurotunnel, the company that operates the tunnel, says firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. An official with Eurotunnel’s press service says the fire broke out 7 miles from the French side.

The official says 32 people were aboard a shuttle train transporting trucks when the fire broke out, and all were evacuated safely.

Traffic in the undersea tunnel has been suspended and firefighters are examining the site.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use