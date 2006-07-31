Fire Leaves Bond Movie, Shaken, Not Stirred

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — A large fire seriously damaged the set of the latest James Bond movie Sunday, caving in the roof of a soundstage transformed into a replica of Venice for the production of “Casino Royale.”

Pinewood Shepperton, the studio complex where the fire erupted, said filming for the Bond production had been completed. “Its film sets were in the process of being removed,” the studio said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was unknown. The Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said cylinders of flammable gas exploded during the blaze, which took eight fire engines to extinguish.

Television footage showed a thick cloud of black smoke rising from the building, whose roof burned and at least partly collapsed.