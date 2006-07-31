The New York Sun

Fire Leaves Bond Movie, Shaken, Not Stirred

KATIE FRETLAND
LONDON — A large fire seriously damaged the set of the latest James Bond movie Sunday, caving in the roof of a soundstage transformed into a replica of Venice for the production of “Casino Royale.”

Pinewood Shepperton, the studio complex where the fire erupted, said filming for the Bond production had been completed. “Its film sets were in the process of being removed,” the studio said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was unknown. The Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said cylinders of flammable gas exploded during the blaze, which took eight fire engines to extinguish.

Television footage showed a thick cloud of black smoke rising from the building, whose roof burned and at least partly collapsed.

