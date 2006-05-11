Foreign Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WESTERN EUROPE

BERLUSCONI RATTLED AS ITALIANS TURN TO THE LEFT

ROME – Italy appointed a former communist as its new president yesterday, sparking a furious reaction from Silvio Berlusconi but finally clearing the path for a new government to be formed. A long round of applause broke out in the Rome parliament after Giorgio Napolitano, who will turn 81 next month, was elected by legislators. Mr. Napolitano’s role as president is largely ceremonial, but it is up to him to give Romano Prodi, whose center-Left coalition won the election narrowly a month ago, the mandate to form a new government following the end of President Ciampi’s term. Mr. Napolitano will swear his oath of office on Monday, allowing Mr. Prodi to form his government and end a month of political limbo. But Mr. Berlusconi threatened to go on a “fiscal strike” and refuse to pay his taxes in protest at the advance of the Left. To make matters worse for the former prime minister, Mr. Napolitano’s victory was declared by the new speaker of the lower house, Fausto Bertinotti – a card-carrying communist until he gave up his party post a few days ago. “They have occupied all the top posts of the country,” Mr. Berlusconi said. “This is not the will of the people.” Mr. Napolitano is widely respected for his coolness and balance. A former interior minister and parliament speaker, he was one of the major reformers of the Italian Communist party, forcing it to change its name to the Left Democrats and drop the hammer and sickle.

– The Daily Telegraph

CENTRAL ASIA

TROOPS FACE SUICIDE BOMB CAMPAIGN ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – The Taliban has released thousands of copies of a propaganda film designed to recruit suicide bombers to target American and British troops in Afghanistan. In “Convoy of Martyrdom Seekers,” three bombers, who blew themselves up in attacks on coalition forces this year, said suicide bombs were the “only way to finish the U.S. and angrez [British] occupation.” Calling on others to do the same they said: “May Allah accept our sacrifices.We also appeal to all mujahideens to follow in the footsteps of those great martyrs who laid their lives in the way of Allah and continue their jihad.” A resurgent Taliban has launched a counter-offensive against American led coalition forces in Afghanistan. Since the beginning of the year 32 suicide attacks have been carried out, killing 47 people.

– The Daily Telegraph