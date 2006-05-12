Foreign Desk

The New York Sun

date 2006-05-12

EAST AFRICA

AT LEAST 96 PEOPLE KILLED IN 4 DAYS OF FIGHTING IN SOMALI CAPITAL

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Businessmen, clan elders, and moderate religious leaders shuttled between secular warlords and Islamic extremists in Somalia’s capital Wednesday, trying to broker a cease-fire as the death toll from four days of fighting reached 96.

The fighting has escalated steadily since Sunday, when the Islamic terrorists, who have alleged ties to Al Qaeda, and the warlords took up strategic positions in Mogadishu. Most victims in the recent fighting have been civilians caught in the crossfire. Nearly 200 people have been wounded in the fighting, doctors say.

– Associated Press

EAST ASIA

WORLD FOOD PROGRAM TO RESUME FOOD AID TO NORTH KOREA BEIJING – The World Food Program will resume food aid to hunger-stricken North Korea after a six-month suspension, but the operation will be much smaller than before, the U.N. agency said yesterday.

The new program will feed 1.9 million of the “most needy” people in the North, the agency’s Asia regional director, Tony Banbury, said at a news conference in Beijing. That is down from the 6.5 million people the agency was feeding in past years.

“We would have liked to see a bigger operation, but that was not possible at this time,” he said, citing North Korean government objections to the agreement signed Wednesday in Pyongyang, North Korea.

– Associated Press

SOUTH ASIA

SIX ANTI-TERRORISM POLICE KILLED IN PAKISTAN BLASTS QUETTA, Pakistan – Five bombs ripped through a firing range at a police training school in southwestern Pakistan yesterday, killing six members of an anti-terrorism unit and wounding nine, police and a doctor said.

The attack was the deadliest in weeks in southwestern Baluchistan province, a vast region where renegade tribesmen are fighting for greater autonomy and an increase in royalties for resources extracted from their lands. The bombs, wired together to go off in sequence, were hidden around a firing range at the training academy in the provincial capital, Quetta, a senior city police official, Wazir Nasar, said.

– Associated Press

