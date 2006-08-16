Foreign Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

At Least 24 People Die In Iraq Violence

BAGHDAD, Iraq — A suicide bomber killed nine people at the party headquarters of the Iraqi president yesterday, and fierce gunbattles between supporters of an anti-American Shiite cleric and Iraqi forces left at least six people dead, officials said.The suicide bomber blew up his bomb-rigged truck in the parking lot of the headquarters of President Talabani’s party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, in the northern city of Mosul. At least five civilians and four Kurdish security personnel were killed, police Colonel Abdul-Kareem Ahmed al-Jibouri said. He said 41 people were injured in the blast, which damaged the building and set 17 cars on fire.

— Associated Press

Pavarotti Says He Has ‘God’s Help’ in Battle With Cancer

ROME — Luciano Pavarotti, 70, says he is getting a hand from God in his battle against pancreatic cancer. “Now I only need God’s help, and it really seems to me that he is giving it to me,” Mr. Pavarotti was quoted as telling Corriere della Sera in an interview published yesterday. Ettore Mo, a correspondent of the Milan daily, conducted the interview. After reminiscing about his performances with Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras as the Three Tenors, Mr. Pavarotti, who sat in a wheelchair, added: “It was a great beautiful season that we had.But I don’t listen to myself [singing] anymore.” Several times during the interview, which was conducted after lunch, Mr. Pavarotti appeared to doze off, Mr. Mo wrote.

— Associated Press

Video Dispels Doubts About Castro’s Recovery

HAVANA — Cuban state television on Monday aired the first video of Fidel Castro since he stepped down as president to recover from surgery, showing the bed-ridden Cuban leader joking with his brother, Raul Castro, and President Chavez of Venezuela. Mr. Castro appeared tired and pale, yet alert, speaking quietly but clearly enjoying himself as he chatted with Mr. Chavez. As the men bantered back and forth, Fidel Castro’s voice was inaudible. He was later shown in animated conversation with Mr. Chavez, but music played over his words. Sentimental music accompanied the footage, which lasted about 10 minutes. The televised footage appeared aimed at dispelling any lingering doubts about Mr. Castro’s recovery from intestinal surgery.

— Associated Press

Number of Planets Expected To Increase to 12

LONDON — The number of planets in our solar system is expected to increase to 12 from nine and could rise further after scientists redefine their terms. After two years of grappling with the thorny issue, astronomers have altered the definition of the word “planet” in such a way that it increases their number for the first time in 76 years. Pluto, whose planetary status has been under threat since the discovery last year of a larger celestial body, is likely to be reprieved. A committee convened by the International Astronomical Union has proposed a new class of planets called “plutons,” or Pluto-like objects. If the expert group’s proposal is passed by the general assembly of the IAU at a meeting in Prague next Thursday, the new list of planets in the solar system will be the eight classical planets, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, the plutons Pluto, Charon, and 2003 UB313, and the largest asteroid, Ceres.

— The Daily Telegraph