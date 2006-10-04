Foreign Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Two U.S. Troops, One NATO Soldier Are Killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — Gunbattles in Afghanistan left two American troops and at least one NATO soldier dead, officials said yesterday, as the Western alliance prepared to assume military command over the country from the American-led coalition. One NATO soldier was killed and another was presumed dead when insurgents attacked a patrol in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, a statement by the alliance said. Eight soldiers were wounded in the clash after the patrol came under mortar and small arms fire in Zhari district, the statement said. The two American soldiers were killed during a gunfight with militants Monday in eastern Kunar province, which borders Pakistan, the American military said. Three American soldiers were wounded and one Afghan soldier was killed in the battle in Pech district, it said.

Fearing More Violence, Judges Postpone Verdict in Saddam Case

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Judges postponed their verdict in Saddam Hussein’s trial yesterday, a long-awaited decision that once held out the hope of healing Iraq’s wounds but now threatens to spark even more sectarian violence. The verdict had been expected on October 16 but was delayed until at least the end of the month while judges take extra time to review the evidence and make sure their case is airtight. But no matter how well crafted, the verdict could worsen violence that is already claiming dozens of lives daily. A death sentence for the former leader could enrage his Sunni supporters, while anything less is sure to infuriate Shiites who were oppressed under Saddam’s regime.

Rumsfeld Criticizes Venezuela’s Recent Military Buildup

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld passed on an offer of Venezuelan tobacco but tried to smoke out the government of President Chavez on the country’s recent military buildup. “I don’t know of anyone threatening Venezuela, anyone in this hemisphere,” Mr. Rumsfeld, who is attending a meeting here of Western hemisphere military leaders — many of them concerned about the weapons, jets, and helicopters that Mr. Chavez is buying, said.

Italian Police Believe They Have Caught Venice’s ‘Unabomber’

After a 12-year hunt and 34 bombings, including several aimed at children, Italian police believe they have caught the country’s notorious “Unabomber” who has terrorized the region around Venice. Investigators said yesterday they had charged Elvio Zornitta, 49, an engineer, with planting 20 of the bombs. Although he has not been arrested yet owing to Italy’s complex legal procedures, Mr. Zornitta will have to appear in court next week in Trieste to begin the preliminary trial process. The Unabomber, who was nicknamed by the Italian press because of his similarities to the American serial bomber Theodore Kaczynski, has struck fear into the country with a campaign of detonating small explosions. So far, no one has been killed by the attacks.

