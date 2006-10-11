Foreign Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

McCain: Clinton Failed To Act Against N. Korea

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Republican Senator McCain on Tuesday accused former President Clinton, the husband of his potential 2008 White House rival, of failing to act in the 1990s to stop North Korea from developing nuclear weapons. “I would remind Senator [Hillary] Clinton and other Democrats critical of the Bush administration’s policies that the framework agreement her husband’s administration negotiated was a failure,” Mr. McCain said at a news conference after a campaign appearance for Republican Senate candidate Mike Bouchard.

— Associated Press

Saddam Is Ousted From Court for Shouting Koranic Verse

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Saddam Hussein and his six co-defendants were thrown out of court yesterday after the former leader began to shout during his trial on charges of genocide against Iraq’s Kurdish population. Saddam interrupted the proceedings by shouting a verse from the Koran. “Fight them and God will punish them!” Saddam yelled in what appeared to be a call for members of his disbanded Arab Baath Socialist Party to continue fighting American forces in Iraq.

— Associated Press

BBC Set To Launch Farsi-Language Channel For Iranian Audience

The British Broadcasting Corp. plans to start a Farsi-language television channel to reach Iran. The news and information service, which is scheduled to begin in early 2008, will be based in London and available via satellite or cable “in the region,” the BBC said yesterday.The British government will cover the operating cost of $28 million a year, the BBC, the world’s oldest public broadcaster, said.

— Bloomberg News