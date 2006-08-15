The New York Sun

Join
National

Fox Journalists Abducted in Gaza

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
DIAA HADID
DIAA HADID

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Masked Palestinian Arab gunmen ambushed a car carrying a Fox News crew in Gaza City yesterday and kidnapped two journalists, according to witnesses and Fox.

“We can confirm that two of our people were taken against their will in Gaza,” Fox News said in a statement.

A Fox employee in Gaza, who declined to give his name because he was not authorized to release information about the incident, said reporter Steve Centanni, an American citizen, and a cameraman from New Zealand were kidnapped.

DIAA HADID
DIAA HADID

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use