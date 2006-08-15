Fox Journalists Abducted in Gaza

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Masked Palestinian Arab gunmen ambushed a car carrying a Fox News crew in Gaza City yesterday and kidnapped two journalists, according to witnesses and Fox.

“We can confirm that two of our people were taken against their will in Gaza,” Fox News said in a statement.

A Fox employee in Gaza, who declined to give his name because he was not authorized to release information about the incident, said reporter Steve Centanni, an American citizen, and a cameraman from New Zealand were kidnapped.