France Pushes for More Sanctions Against Iran

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PARIS — France says it will seek more international sanctions against Iran after a damning new report from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

A French Foreign Ministry spokesman, Eric Chevallier, says the report from the International Atomic Energy Agency is very worrisome.

The agency says in a report released yesterday that Iran has repeatedly blocked a U.N. investigation into allegations it tried to make nuclear weapons.

Mr. Chevallier read a statement to reporters today saying France now feels it has “no other choice” than to work in coming days and weeks toward new sanctions in the U.N. Security Council.

