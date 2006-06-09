French Cure For Hangovers Back on Market

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PARIS – A company in Normandy is hoping to sign up British suppliers for a hangover cure after persuading France’s highest civil court to overturn a ban on its sale.

Only 30 ml of Security Feel Better, produced with “a secret recipe” based on plant extracts, is said to make alcohol disappear from the blood system six times faster than it does naturally.

The potion was banned in February because of concerns that it could encourage drunk driving, but the Council of State overturned the ban last month and its decision has only now come to light.

There appears to be nothing to stop the concoction being sold in Britain.

Internet sales resumed yesterday and a spokesman for the company said a return to normal supermarket business would be “progressive,” assuming that the French authorities would not appeal.

A story about the product in the Daily Telegraph in February caused international interest when dozens of would-be suppliers in Britain and elsewhere asked to be put in touch with the makers, PPN.

After a French newspaper ran a report headed “Anti-Breath Test Potion at Auchan [a supermarket chain],” a government agency ordered its immediate withdrawal from the shelves and Internet sales.

PPN said it faced losses of $1.8 million after the “explosive” headline and “disproportionate” official response. But it agreed to change the packaging to avoid any reference to drunk driving.

The head of PPN, Patrick Nicaise, denied that the advertising encouraged people to drink and drive. He said the product had been on sale without problems for years until an expansion in export opportunities brought a new wave of publicity.

New publicity still says “No Hangover” but presents the potion as an aid to digestion after food and drink.

Mr. Nicaise was “delighted” with the court decision. PPN said Security Feel Better is sold in Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, and Spain, and it hopes to find British distributors.

No British organization yesterday could say how the product, which is neither a medicine nor alcoholic, could be regulated. The Department of Health mentioned the Food Standards Agency, which in turn suggested the Advertising Standards Authority.

Finally, the Portman Group, set up by the beverage industry to promote safe use of alcohol, said several claimed hangover cures were already available and it had no power to stop them.