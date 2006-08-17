French Minister: Lift Blockade

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

France’s foreign minister, Philippe Douste-Blazy, yesterday urged Israel to lift its blockade of Lebanon, saying it was unnecessary because the U.N.-imposed cease-fire was holding.

“We ask Israeli authorities to lift the land and sea siege on Lebanon. And we ask the Lebanese government to strengthen monitoring” of points of entry to ensure Hezbollah weapons are banned, Mr. Douste-Blazy said.

The blockade was instituted shortly after fighting began July 12, when Hezbollah staged a cross-border raid and captured two Israeli soldiers. Israel bombed the Beirut international airport, blocked seaports, and began destroying road links to Syria.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mark Regev, said the blockade is still necessary until the peacekeeping force is in place to prevent the Islamic militant group from rearming.

“Israel cannot allow a situation in which Hezbollah could be strategically rearmed,” he said, adding that “Israel will do everything we can to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon” in the interim.