The New York Sun

Join
National

French Officials Refute Bin Laden Death Report

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
COLIN RANDALL
COLIN RANDALL

PARIS — Foreign Minister Philippe Douste-Blazy of France announced yesterday that the founder of Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, was alive, after a newspaper report citing French intelligence claimed that he died in Pakistan about a month ago.

“To my knowledge, Osama bin Laden is not dead. It is quite simple,” Mr. Douste-Blazy told French television. “It’s the truth,” he said.

President Chirac of France had said earlier that the newspaper claim, that Mr. bin Laden might have died of typhoid in a hideout in Pakistan, was “in no way confirmed.”

He added that he was “surprised” that the provincial newspaper, l’Est Republicain, had published an excerpt from a French secret-service note relaying information from Saudi Arabia’s intelligence service.

The president angrily launched an immediate inquiry by his defense ministry into how the intelligence report was leaked. The memo, from the French intelligence agency General Directorate for External Security, quoted a “normally reliable” source as saying Saudi intelligence was convinced that Mr. bin Laden was dead.

It added that the Qaeda leader, a Saudi citizen, died in Pakistan from typhoid fever, which had led to “partial paralysis of his internal organs,” between August 23 and September 4.

France made no attempt to challenge the authenticity of the document, but Mr. Chirac said the information that it contained had not been confirmed. He expressed surprise at the way it had been leaked.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington later issued a statement casting doubt on the report, but stopped short of saying it is untrue. It said Saudi Arabia has “no evidence to support recent media report reports that Osama bin Laden is dead.”

“Information that has been reported otherwise is purely speculative and cannot be independently verified.”

Both Secretary of State Rice and the Pakistani interior minister, Aftab Sherpato, said they had no knowledge of Mr. bin Laden’s supposed death.

COLIN RANDALL
COLIN RANDALL

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use