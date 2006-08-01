Gaza Terrorists Vow Revenge

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli artillery killed a Palestinian Arab teenager in the Gaza Strip yesterday, and militants vowed to step up attacks against Israel. The army said the attack was conducted against militants who were launching rockets at Israel, including one that hit a town in the south of the country yesterday, causing no casualties.

The artillery fire in the northern town of Beit Hanoun hit a house, killing a 17-year-old Palestinian Arab and slightly wounding a 2-year-old in a nearby home, doctors said.

In a series of interviews yesterday, Palestinian Arab militants vowed revenge for the offensive and threatened suicide bombings to avenge the Israeli airstrike on Qana, south Lebanon, on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Al Quds Brigade, the armed wing of the militant group Islamic Jihad, Abu Ahmad, said his organization has urged all its field leaders to conduct as many bombings as possible.