Russia Breaks 12-Hour Truce as Tanks Roll South

OUTSIDE GORI, Georgia — Russian tanks rolled into the crossroads city of Gori today then thrust deep into Georgian territory, violating the truce designed to end the six-day war that has uprooted 100,000 people and scarred the Georgian landscape.

Georgian officials said Gori was looted and bombed by the Russians. An AP reporter later saw dozens of tanks and military vehicles leaving the city, roaring south.

Troops waved at journalists and one soldier jokingly shouted to a photographer: “Come with us, beauty, we’re going to Tbilisi!”

To the west, Abkahzian separatist forces backed by Russian military might pushed out Georgian troops and even moved into Georgian territory, defiantly planting a flag.

“The border has been along this river for 1,000 years,” a separatist official, Ruslan Kishmaria, told AP today. He said Georgia would have to accept the new border and taunted the retreating Georgian forces, saying they had received “American training in running away.”

The developments came less than 12 hours after Georgia’s president said he accepted a cease-fire plan brokered by France. President Medvedev said yesterday that Russia was halting military action because Georgia had paid enough for its attack last Thursday on the pro-Russian breakaway province of South Ossetia.

“There is no cease-fire,” President Saakashvili of Georgia told CNN today. “We have a humanitarian disaster on our hands.”

Mr. Saakashvili gambled on a surprise attack late Thursday to regain control over South Ossetia. Instead, Georgia suffered a punishing beating from Russian tanks and aircraft that has left the country with even less control over territory than before.

About 50 Russian tanks entered Gori this morning, according to a top Georgian official, Alexander Lomaia. The city of 50,000 sits on Georgia’s only significant east-west road about 15 miles south of South Ossetia, a separatist province where much of the fighting has taken place.

Russia’s deputy chief of General Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Nogovitsyn, insisted today that no tanks were in Gori. He said Russians went into the city to implement the truce with local Georgian officials but could not find any.

However, AP reporters and television crews saw several dozen Russian military trucks and armored vehicles driving first around in Gori, then speeding south. One reporter was told to retreat to the south because Russian shelling would soon begin.

General Nogovitsyn also said sporadic clashes continued in South Ossetia where Georgian snipers fired sporadically on Russian troops who returned fire. “We must respond to provocations,” he said.

Russia has handed out passports to most in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and stationed peacekeepers in the both regions since the early 1990s. Georgia wants the Russian peacekeepers out, but Medvedev insisted Tuesday they would stay.

In the west, Georgian troops acknowledged today they had completely pulled out of a small section of Abkhazia which they had controlled — a development that leaves the entire area in the hands of the Russian-backed separatists.

“This is Abkhazian land,” one separatist told an AP reporter over the Inguri River, saying they were laying claim to historical Abkhazian territory and that Georgian troops left without challenging them. The fighters had moved across a thin slice of land dotted with Georgian villages.

Georgia insisted its troops were driven out by Russian forces. At first, Russia said that separatists had done the job, not Russian forces. Mr. Nogovitsyn said Wednesday that Russian peacekeepers had disarmed Georgian troops in Kodori — the same peacekeepers that Georgia wants withdrawn.

The effect was clear. Abkhazia was out of Georgian hands and it would take more than an EU peace plan to get it back in.

One of two separatists areas trying to leave Georgia for Russia, Abkhazia lies close to the heart of many Russians. It’s Black Sea coast was a favorite vacation spot for the Soviet elite, and the province is just down the coast from Sochi, the Russian resort that will host the 2014 Olympics.

Mr. Lomaia said Russian troops also still held the western town of Zugdidi near Abkhazia, controlling the region’s main highway. An AP reporter saw a convoy of 13 Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers in Zugdidi’s outskirts on Wednesday.

“Russia has treacherously broken its word,” Mr. Lomaia said.

The first U.N. relief flight arrived in Georgia yesterday to help the tens of thousands uprooted by six days of fighting. Thousands of Georgian refugees have streamed into Tbilisi, the capital, or the western Black Sea coast while thousands more South Ossetian refugees headed north to Russia. Those left behind in devastated regions of Georgia cowered in rat-infested cellars or wandered nearly deserted cities.

At a huge rally last night, Mr. Saakashvili said Russia’s aim all along was not to gain control of the two disputed provinces but to “destroy” the smaller nation, a former Soviet state and current American ally who wants to join NATO.

“They just don’t want freedom, and that’s why they want to stamp on Georgia and destroy it,” he declared to thousands at a jam-packed square in Tbilisi.

He was joined by the leaders of five former Soviet bloc states — Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine — who also spoke out against Russian domination.

“Our neighbor thinks it can fight us. We are telling it no,” President Lech Kaczynski of Poland said.

In Brussels, Belgium, France sought support from its European Union partners to deploy European peacekeeping monitors to the area. But the French Foreign Minister, Bernard Kouchner, said the move would only take place with the consent of both Russia and Georgia.

Russia accused Georgia of killing more than 2,000 people, mostly civilians, in South Ossetia. The claim couldn’t be independently confirmed, but witnesses who fled the area over the weekend said hundreds had died.

Georgia said today that 175 Georgians had died in five days of air and ground attacks that left homes in smoldering ruins, including some killed yesterday in a Russian bombing raid of Gori just hours before Mr. Medvedev declared fighting halted.

An AP reporter also saw heavy damage from a raid yesterday in a Georgian village near Gori. Two men and a woman in Ruisi were killed and another five were wounded.

“I always hide in the basement,” one villager, Vakhtang Chkhekvadze, 70, said as he pulled off a window frame blasted by an explosion. “But this time the explosion came so abruptly, I don’t remember what happened afterward.”

The Russia-Georgia dispute also reached the international courts, with the Georgian security council saying it had sued Russia for alleged ethnic cleansing. For his part, Mr. Medvedev reiterated accusations that Georgia had committed “genocide” in trying to reclaim South Ossetia.

At the Beijing Olympics, Georgian women rallied today to beat their Russian counterparts in beach volleyball, the first head-to-head clash of the two nations.

“Russia and Georgia are actually friends. People are friends,” the Georgian beach volleyball team leader, Levan Akhtulediani, said. “But you know, it’s not, in the 21st century, to bomb a neighbor country, it’s not a good idea.”

“I say once again, its better to compete on the field rather than outside the field,” he added.