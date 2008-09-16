Georgia Presses Self-Defense Claim

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TBILISI, Georgia — Georgia is pressing its claim that it acted in self-defense last month when it launched military action targeting separatist South Ossetia.

The government has released what it says are recordings of intercepted mobile-phone calls between South Ossetian border guards. It says they show that Russian tanks and troops entered South Ossetia 20 hours before the Georgian offensive began late Aug. 7.

An Interior Ministry official today played what he said were the recordings for AP Television News and provided English translations from the original Ossetian.

Russia says it sent forces into South Ossetia only after Georgia’s attack and was defending Russian citizens and peacekeepers there.