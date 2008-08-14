The New York Sun

Georgia: Russian Tanks Moving Deeper Into Georgia

ASSOCIATED PRESS
TBILISI, Georgia — Georgia’s prime minister says a convoy of more than 100 Russian tanks and other vehicles are moving from the western city of Zugdidi deeper into Georgia.

Lado Gurgenidze says it is unclear where the tanks are going. Speaking to reporters in a teleconference, he called it “a rather large column of Russian armor, over 100 pieces.”

He suggested today that the Russian forces “are trying to rattle the civilian population.”

Russian and Georgian forces have been fighting since Georgia sought to regain control of a breakaway province last week.

