Germany May Send Troops to Lebanon

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BERLIN — The German government agreed “in principle” yesterday to send troops to participate in the U.N. force in Lebanon.

Chancellor Merkel and three other senior government figures said they would prefer that Germany should operate “from the sea,” rather than risk sending ground troops. Politicians and intellectuals have voiced fears that German troops might end up in combat with Jewish soldiers.