The New York Sun

Join
National

Germany May Send Troops to Lebanon

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
KATE CONNOLLY
KATE CONNOLLY

BERLIN — The German government agreed “in principle” yesterday to send troops to participate in the U.N. force in Lebanon.

Chancellor Merkel and three other senior government figures said they would prefer that Germany should operate “from the sea,” rather than risk sending ground troops. Politicians and intellectuals have voiced fears that German troops might end up in combat with Jewish soldiers.

KATE CONNOLLY
KATE CONNOLLY

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use