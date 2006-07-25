Giant Statue of Ramses II Heads to the Pyramids for Some Air

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CAIRO, Egypt — A giant statue of Pharaoh Ramses II will be moved next month to a more serene home near the Great Pyramids from a congested square in downtown Cairo in a bid to save it from corrosive pollution, Egypt’s antiquities chief said yesterday.

Exhaust fumes from trains, cars, and buses, as well as subway vibrations, are damaging the more than 3,200-year-old granite statue at Ramses Square, its home since the early 1950s, when it was taken from a temple at the site of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

The 125-ton statue — a popular feature on postcards and guide books — will become part of a new museum about a mile from the pyramids.

“We have to move that statue,”antiquities chief Zahi Hawass said.

Contractors plan to transport a replica next week, as a test. If all goes well, the real thing will make its way through the sprawling city August 25.

Officials have discussed moving the statue for more than a decade as experts debated where it should go. The location at the Grand Museum of Egypt was recently agreed upon, and engineers began researching how to move the statue.