Haiti, in Its Authentic Voice

Following are three of the most recent columns by one of Haiti’s greatest patriots — Raymond Joseph, co-founder of the Haiti Observateur, formerly a reporter of the Wall Street Journal, and now a contributing editor of The New York Sun. Ambassador Joseph was twice envoy of Haiti to America.

* * *

This time Haiti’s problem has reached the United States with thousands of Haitian refugees packed under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after a long trek from countries as far as away as Brazil, Chile, even Argentina.

It is hard to recall a funeral of a chef d’etat anywhere that heard the widow of the martyred president address her husband as if he were alive and declare, as Martine Moïse did to the assembled throngs: “The assassins are here, looking at us, listening to us. We’ll look them right in the eyes and tell them, ‘Enough is enough!’”

It is a moment for civil society, the various branches of the political sector, as well as religious organizations of all stripes to organize an inclusive conference to chart the path for an interim government to prepare the ground for democratic elections. Before that, Haiti will need a plan to deal with the heavily armed gangs that have imposed their rule in various parts of the country, including in the capital. The sovereignty of the government needs to be restored.