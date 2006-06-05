Hamas Rejects Referendum On Recognizing Israel

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM – Hamas declared yesterday that the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, does not have the legal authority to call a territory-wide referendum on recognizing Israel.

The statement by the Palestinian Arab prime minister, Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader of Hamas, appeared to set the terrorist group on a collision course again with the moderate Mr. Abbas.

Mr. Abbas has given Hamas a deadline of tomorrow either to agree on a common political platform, including recognition of the Jewish state, or put the question to the Palestinian Arab electorate.

Mr. Haniyeh, speaking to reporters in Gaza, said, “Referendums are not permitted in the Palestinian lands.”

To make his point, he cited Palestinian Arab law and unspecified experts in international law.

Palestinian Arabs have never before held a referendum, but Mr. Abbas said one could be staged if he issues an order decreeing it.

There were indications that Mr. Abbas might extend the deadline to allow the two sides more time to talk. He said in May that unless an agreement could be reached, he would draw up plans to hold a referendum in 40 days.

Hamas’s refusal to recognize Israel and renounce violence have resulted in a dramatic drop in international aid that, in turn, has left the Palestinian Arab government unable to pay salaries for three months. Some of the lowest paid government employees, however, were allowed yesterday to draw part of their earnings from a bank in Gaza, and more were expected to receive a partial payment today at other banks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Olmert told President Mubarak of Egypt yesterday that he would meet with Mr. Abbas, although he did not give a date. Egypt, like the Bush administration, has urged Mr. Olmert to bolster Mr. Abbas as he faces contentious dealings with Hamas. The Islamist group won parliamentary elections in January, and disputes have been escalating since then between Hamas and Mr. Abbas’s Fatah faction.

Mr. Olmert’s meeting with Mr. Mubarak, held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheik, was his first with an Arab leader since becoming prime minister.

Israel says coming to an agreement with the Hamas-led government is a near-impossibility, but Mr. Olmert has said his West Bank pullback plan would only be carried out if the American backed “road map” peace plan cannot be revived.

“I really hope that our Palestinian partners will take advantage of this opportunity,” Mr. Olmert said.