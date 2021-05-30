Has Harry Become ‘America’s Problem’? If only, Says Our Brexit Diarist

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“You can keep them!” Many monarchists echo Nigel Farage’s sentiments in respect of the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan. Mr. Farage appeared with Stuart Varney of Fox News, where he told the host that the royal couple were now “America’s problem.” If only, says your Brexit Diarist, writing from Nova Scotia.

The Sussexes savor their sniping at the British Crown. Harry’s second sit-down with Oprah Winfrey the other day portends further woe-is-me pronouncements from the woke Prince. When will Queen Elizabeth acknowledge that the Sussexes pose an existential threat to the monarchy — and strip them of their royal titles?

Mr. Farage, who has been in America for some weeks, agrees, saying “the time has come.” He seems inclined to give the Sussexes no quarter. “They are clearly intent on destroying the Monarchy and making themselves as big a stars, as big a leaders, of the Woke Revolution in America and the rest of the world,” says the bravest Brexiteer.

Not for Harry is Disraeli’s dictum, “never complain and never explain.” Since decamping to California, he has done a lot of both. Any hopes of a change-of-heart following the brief encounters with the Royal Family, during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in mid-April, were quickly dispelled. And things moved to a new level.

When Harry and his wife first appeared with Oprah in late March, there was a degree of defensive sadness. They recounted a tale of racist undertones from the Palace, respecting Meghan’s parentage. Combined with the absence of a title and protective services for their son, the Duchess alleged she contemplated suicide.

Faced with a firestorm in the press, Buckingham Palace broke its habitual silence, issuing a press release to challenge the Sussexes’ story, saying “some recollections may vary.” Now, Harry has gone on the offensive. On the “Armchair Experts” podcast with Dax Shepard, he complained of his own father, Charles, and the cycle of “genetic pain and suffering” of his parenting skills.

Supposedly this was passed on by his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip. To Oprah, Harry related the Royal Family’s “total silence, total neglect” in response to his concerns for Meghan’s well-being. Not even the capital city escapes censure: “London is a trigger” for recalling the anxiety he experienced growing up royal, especially following his mother Diana’s fatal car accident.

Nor can Americans afford to look on with amusement as Elizabeth’s grandson whinges about his unhappy British upbringing. His adopted home is next in his cross-hairs. “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment,” he told Mr. Shepard; “I still don’t understand it, but it is bonkers.” How is an ignorance of basic rights going to endear Harry to middle America?

For a couple so dismissive of the duties of royal life and its attendant obligations, one wonders why the Sussexes have yet to cast off their courtesy titles of Duke and Duchess. Yet is it really so puzzling? Few would give an ex-Army officer and a B-list actress a second thought, if they did not bask in America’s fascination with Britain’s Monarchy.

The Sussexes will suckle at the Monarchy until it can no longer sustain their selfish purposes. How longer will it be before the Queen, herself, severs the Sussex ties and salvages the royal titles from defilement? No longer is it a question of matriarchal affection for a grandson. It is become a monarchical imperative of self-preservation.

A YouGov poll disclosed that public opinion has turned against the Sussexes: Harry stands at 48% disapproval, while Meghan’s negative rating is 58%. The Royal Family is tainted by association. Nothing less than the Crown is at stake, in the UK as for the Commonwealth. For good or ill, there is precedent. Government authorities tried to accommodate the Duke of Windsor.

He, of course, abdicated to marry American divorcée Wallace Simpson. But his slipshod diplomacy and rumored sympathies for the Nazi hierarchy in the years prior to World War II could not be dismissed. The Duke was relegated to Governor of Bahamas and never entrusted with high office again. The Windsors were effectively “cancelled.”

Is that a template for ERII to act? For the support the Monarchy enjoys is merely the obverse side — however meritorious — of the public opinion the Sussexes pursue for personal gain. To believe that the Monarchy is impervious to public obloquy is, as Lord Bolingbroke warned, as if “to say that kingdoms were instituted for kings, not kings for kingdoms.”

