Hezbollah Declares ‘Historic Victory’

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) – Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah said Monday that his guerrillas achieved a “strategic, historic victory” against Israel _ a declaration that prompted celebratory gunfire across the Lebanese capital.

“We came out victorious in a war in which big Arab armies were defeated (before),” the black-turbaned cleric said in a taped address on Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television.

“We are today before a strategic, historic victory, without exaggeration,” Nasrallah said. He spoke on the day a cease-fire took effect _ ending 34 days of deadly fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. Nasrallah called Monday “a great day.”

Now was not the time to debate the disarmament of his guerrilla fighters, Nasrallah asserted.

“Who will defend Lebanon in case of a new Israeli offensive?” he asked. “The Lebanese army and international troops are incapable of protecting Lebanon,” he said, flanked by Lebanese and Hezbollah flags.

But Nasrallah said he was open to dialogue about Hezbollah’s weapons at the appropriate time. And he credited his group’s weapons with proving to Israel that “war with Lebanon will not be a picnic. It will be very costly.”

“The main goal of Israel in this war has been to remove Hezbollah’s weapons. This will not happen through destroying homes… It will come through discussion,” Nasrallah said.

The Shiite leader suggested some Lebanese politicians were rushing to disarm Hezbollah.

“People sit in air conditioning and speak about the resistance’s weapons in a rough way,” he said of his critics. “Lebanon’s infrastructure has been destroyed in all places, but most intensely among the people of the south and southern Beirut. This is the sector of society that is most in support of the resistance, most proud of the resistance, and has given the most sacrifices.”

Nasrallah said the “massive devastation and destruction” inflicted upon Lebanon during the monthlong war reflected Israel’s “failure and impotency.”

He promised his organization would help Lebanese rebuild, and pledged to give refugees money to pay rent and buy furniture.

“Starting tomorrow morning, the brothers (Hezbollah members) in the towns and villages will turn to those whose homes are badly damaged and help rebuild them,” Nasrallah said. “Today is the day to keep up our promises …. All our brothers will be in your service starting tomorrow.”

He estimated some 15,000 housing units had been destroyed.

“The shelling and destruction that Israel inflicted on Lebanon is unprecedented, especially in the south” and in south Beirut, Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah described the rebuilding effort in military terms, and called on Lebanese youth to volunteer to help.

“Completing the victory can be done with reconstruction, particularly the houses,” he said. “Everyone must enter the battle to rebuild.”