Hezbollah-Fired Rockets Hit Haifa

HAIFA, Israel (AP) – Hezbollah guerrillas fired two volleys of rockets at this port city Friday, wounding five people and damaging shops and office buildings.

The first barrage of five rockets struck Israel’s third-largest city at 1:10 p.m., with one hitting the roof of a two-story post office.

The attack in a small square with a fountain in central Haifa blew out the windows in offices and shops as far as 100 yards from the post office.

Blood stained the floor of an adjacent Russian-language bookstore.

“I sat by the window and suddenly there was a siren,” said

Mutlak Michlof, who owns a hair salon across the street, said his customers moved farther inside the building when the sirens went off, while he stood near a window.

“Then there was a boom and everything fell on me,” he said. “This is a huge mess.”

A second volley of rockets struck the city of 250,000 people just after 2:45 p.m.

A total of at least 11 rockets struck the city, including one that left a crater in a road, the army said. Rescue officials said five people were wounded, two seriously, and 23 were others treated for shock.

In the harbor, a freighter was headed into port but then turned back out to sea as the second wave of rockets fell, the army said.

More rockets were fired elsewhere into northern Israel on Friday, the army said, with strikes reported in Rosh Pina, Safed and in several communities near the Sea of Galilee.

Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets at northern Israeli towns from the Lebanese border since fighting began on July 12, forcing hundreds of thousands of Israelis to take cover in underground shelters.

A July 16 barrage killed eight people in Haifa.

Two Israeli-Arabs were killed Wednesday when rockets struck Nazareth.