Hezbollah Raises Total Rockets Fired to 3,333

JERUSALEM — Hezbollah guerrillas fired more 100 rockets at Israeli towns yesterday, raising the total since the start of the conflict to 3,333, including several medium-range missiles that landed near the West Bank town of Jenin and south of the Israeli city of Afula, police said.

By mid-afternoon, the guerrillas had fired 132 rockets, but no casualties were immediately reported, a police spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld, said.

Five of the rockets landed near a Palestinian Arab town in the West Bank yesterday, Palestinian Arab security officials said.No casualties were reported.

The rockets landed near the village of Arabani, on the Israel-West Bank frontier, the officials said. Clouds of smoke from the rockets could be seen 12 miles awayin the town of Jenin, witnesses said.

Since Israeli-Hezbollah fighting erupted on July 12, several of the highly inaccurate Hezbollah rockets have landed in the West Bank. No Palestinian Arab injuries have been reported.