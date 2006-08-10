The New York Sun

Hezbollah Raises Total Rockets Fired to 3,333

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

JERUSALEM — Hezbollah guerrillas fired more 100 rockets at Israeli towns yesterday, raising the total since the start of the conflict to 3,333, including several medium-range missiles that landed near the West Bank town of Jenin and south of the Israeli city of Afula, police said.

By mid-afternoon, the guerrillas had fired 132 rockets, but no casualties were immediately reported, a police spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld, said.

Five of the rockets landed near a Palestinian Arab town in the West Bank yesterday, Palestinian Arab security officials said.No casualties were reported.

The rockets landed near the village of Arabani, on the Israel-West Bank frontier, the officials said. Clouds of smoke from the rockets could be seen 12 miles awayin the town of Jenin, witnesses said.

Since Israeli-Hezbollah fighting erupted on July 12, several of the highly inaccurate Hezbollah rockets have landed in the West Bank. No Palestinian Arab injuries have been reported.

