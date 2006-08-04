Hezbollah Rockets Hit Near Israeli Town of Hadera, Deepest Point Yet

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Three Hezbollah rockets struck Friday near the Israeli town of Hadera, about 50 miles south of the Lebanese border, police said.

The strike was the deepest inside Israel to date in the fighting between the Jewish state and the Lebanon-based militants. No casualties were immediately reported.

Hadera is about 30 miles north of Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial center.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has threatened to hit Tel Aviv if Israeli warplanes hit the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Israeli resumed air strikes on Beirut Thursday, after first targeting the city at the beginning of the war.

Hezbollah is believed to have missiles that can reach Tel Aviv, but such an attack would likely trigger a massive Israeli response.