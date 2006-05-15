The New York Sun

Holocaust Papers To Be Released

ASSOCIATED PRESS
On Tuesday, the 11-nation governing body of the International Tracing Service, a Red Cross body that oversees the records of Amsterdam’s wartime Jewish Council, the channel used by Nazi occupiers to convey anti-Semitic edicts in Holland, will meet in Luxembourg to discuss amending a 1955 treaty that has locked away the labyrinth of files since World War II.

A hurdle was cleared last month when Germany agreed to work with America toward opening the files. The other members are Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Israel, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, and Britain.

A draft of treaty amendments is nearly complete, diplomats said. They must be approved by consensus on the commission, and then be ratified by all 11 national legislatures.

