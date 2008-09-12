The New York Sun

House Supports U.S.-India Nuclear Accord

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Washington — A nuclear-energy agreement with India has support in the House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said yesterday, adding she hopes “work can be done” to bring it to a vote.

President Bush submitted the accord to Congress last night, saying it meets the terms set by a law passed almost two years ago and poses no risk to security. Lawmakers first must agree to waive a requirement that Congress, which is due to adjourn September 26, be in session 30 consecutive days to consider the agreement.

