House Supports U.S.-India Nuclear Accord

Washington — A nuclear-energy agreement with India has support in the House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said yesterday, adding she hopes “work can be done” to bring it to a vote.

President Bush submitted the accord to Congress last night, saying it meets the terms set by a law passed almost two years ago and poses no risk to security. Lawmakers first must agree to waive a requirement that Congress, which is due to adjourn September 26, be in session 30 consecutive days to consider the agreement.